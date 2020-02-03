CAN President Leads Prayer Walk in Oyo Against Insecurity in Nigeria

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Samson Ayokunle led the prayers and walk against insecurity in Nigeria at the Oritamefa Baptist Church, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The CAN President had declared a three-day special fasting and prayer for Nigeria in all churches, home and abroad, from Friday, January 31 to Sunday, February 2, 2020.

The Christian body also declared a special prayer walk by Christians in all the States of the Federation in the form of a procession on the final day.

Also, former PFN President, Bishop Taiwo Adelakun led the church in a similar service.

Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, led members of his church in a prayer walk against insecurity in Nigeria.

In Ondo state, members of CAN in Akure, the state capital, also held the prayers and walk against insecurity in the country.

Similarly, members in Plateau were not left out in the procession declared by the leadership of CAN.

Source: Channels TV