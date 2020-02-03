Adeboye Leads R.C.C.G Members in Prayer Walk Against Insecurity in Nigeria

By
- February 3, 2020
General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday, led members of his church in a prayer walk against insecurity in Nigeria.

Pastor Adeboye had directed the congregation to participate in the prayer walk declared by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to address the spate of killings across the country.

According to an Assistant General Overseer of the church, Funso Odesola, about 25,000 Parishes of the church are expected to carry out the same exercise nationwide.

CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, earlier announced series of activities aimed at asking for divine intervention in stopping the killing of innocent Nigerians and giving the government the capacity to overcome terror in the country.

Source: Channels TV

 

 

