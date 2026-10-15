Campaign for Democracy urges INEC to investigate omission of PDP candidates

By Emmanuella Opara | October 14th 2026

KEY POINTS

-The Campaign for Democracy has called on INEC to investigate the omission of some candidates from the list for the 2027 general elections.

-The group raised concerns over the exclusion of PDP governorship candidate Isa Pantami in Gombe, Ladi Adebutu in Ogun and Adebutu’s running mate, Yemi Sowunmi-Kolapo.

-CD President Ifeanyi Odili questioned why the candidates were missing from the final list without an immediate explanation.

-INEC attributed the omissions to the affected parties’ failure to comply with membership register requirements under the Electoral Act, 2026.

-The commission has given political parties until October 24 to notify it if they believe their candidates were wrongly excluded.

MAIN STORY

The Campaign for Democracy (CD) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate the omission of some political candidates from the list for the 2027 general elections, warning against political interference in the electoral process.

The pro-democracy group expressed concern over the exclusion of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidates Isa Pantami in Gombe State and Ladi Adebutu in Ogun State, as well as Adebutu’s running mate, Yemi Sowunmi-Kolapo.

In a statement issued in Lagos, CD President Ifeanyi Odili questioned why the candidates, whose names had appeared on an earlier list published by INEC on August 29, were subsequently omitted from the final list without an immediate explanation.

Odili said the timing of the omissions and the delay in the commission’s clarification had heightened the group’s concerns about the transparency of the process.

“The timing of the omissions was even more disturbing, and this was where we became concerned and alarmed,” Odili said.

He said INEC had a responsibility to demonstrate impartiality, transparency and strict adherence to electoral laws, adding that the development had raised concerns about the commission’s preparedness for the 2027 elections.

Odili maintained that the affected candidates had emerged through their parties’ primaries, which he said were monitored by INEC.

He also criticised the commission’s clarification, published late on Wednesday, describing it as belated because it came three days after the omissions became an issue.

The CD president called for an immediate investigation into allegations that some candidates’ names had been electronically removed after they were duly submitted.

He warned that the group could mobilise citizens and pro-democracy organisations nationwide for lawful civic action if it believed political pluralism and participatory democracy were under threat.

Odili stressed that elections belonged to Nigerians and should not be controlled by any political party, individual or governing interest. He said decisions affecting opposition participation must be supported by transparent procedures, constitutional justification and due process.

INEC, however, said the omissions resulted from the affected political parties’ failure to comply with membership register requirements under Sections 77(5) to 77(7) of the Electoral Act, 2026.

In a statement issued on Wednesday night, the commission said the Supreme Court had upheld the provisions, which require political parties to submit their membership registers within the stipulated period. Parties that failed to comply were ineligible to sponsor candidates for the elections.

INEC also said parties that believe their candidates were wrongly excluded from the final list have until October 24 to notify the commission, in line with Section 32(2) of the Electoral Act, 2026.

THE ISSUES

The dispute centres on the omission of candidates from INEC’s final list and the commission’s explanation that the affected political parties failed to meet statutory membership register requirements.

While the Campaign for Democracy has called for an investigation and raised concerns about transparency, INEC maintains that its decision followed the provisions of the Electoral Act and the Supreme Court’s judgment.

The October 24 deadline provides an opportunity for political parties that believe their candidates were wrongly excluded to formally notify the commission.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The timing of the omissions was even more disturbing, and this was where we became concerned and alarmed,” Ifeanyi Odili, president of the Campaign for Democracy, said.

“This troubling sequence of events raises legitimate questions that Nigerians cannot afford to ignore,” Odili said.

“To the best of our knowledge, these are candidates that emerged through the primaries conducted by their various political parties which were monitored by the INEC,” Odili stated.

“Although the commission has just published a belated clarification on the incident, we consider this development deeply troubling and a serious blow to public confidence in the electoral process,” he said.

“This is particularly because the published list provided no immediate explanation for the omissions of the governorship and other candidates,” Odili added.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Campaign for Democracy is seeking an investigation into the alleged removal of candidates’ names. Affected political parties have until October 24 to notify INEC if they believe their candidates were wrongly excluded. The commission’s handling of any complaints will determine whether the list is subject to further review.

BOTTOM LINE

The Campaign for Democracy has called for an investigation into the omission of some PDP candidates, while INEC says the exclusions arose from non-compliance with electoral requirements and has set October 24 as the deadline for parties to report alleged errors.