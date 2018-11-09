Cadbury Launches 2018 Christmas Campaign Ad

Cadbury has released its Christmas campaign for 2018, celebrating the thoughtful and generous ritual of Secret Santa gifting across communities, workplaces and groups of friends.

The heartwarming ad, created by VCCP, hopes to encourage the nation to become Secret Santas this Christmas and follow their generous instincts. The gift of Cadbury, the spot contends, is the perfect way to show appreciation to friends and loved ones during the festive season.

The ad moves through different Secret Santa scenarios, cutting between people of all walks of life, up and down the country. Each thoughtful Secret Santa hides under a Santa mask in an attempt to a remain a secret, delivering chocolate all in the name of giving ‘just because’.

Benazir Barlet-Batada, brand equity lead for Cadbury, said: “Christmas is a magical time of year that brings out that generous instinct that we believe everyone has inside them.

“Cadbury chocolate has been synonymous with a thoughtful gift throughout the years, so aligning with the ritual of Secret Santa felt like the perfect pairing for our new Christmas advert. We hope our new campaign encourages the nation to follow their generous instinct and become a Secret Santa this Christmas.”

Darren Bailes, executive creative director at VCCP said: “Everyone has done a secret Santa with their mates or at work. You pick something you think they’ll really like. It’s a truly generous act.

“We want to do a Secret Santa on a massive scale across the country. We want everyone to give something to someone they love, secretly. Lots of smiles on lots of faces.”