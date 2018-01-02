BUSINESS JOB | Abt Associates Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions)

Abt Associates, a major American business and government research, technical assistance, and consulting company, manages the USAID-funded VectorLink ProjectTask Order 1. Task Order 1 will support the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI) and USAID to plan and implement an integrated vector control approach with the overall goal of reducing the burden of malaria.

Abt has implemented indoor residual spraying (IRS) for PMI since 2011, delivering high-quality IRS programs and gathering the most comprehensive vector control entomological data in the world. Under this contract, Abt will expand entomological monitoring to guide programs focused on insecticide-treated mosquito nets and IRS and continue to assist PMI in reducing the burden of malaria through IRS and capacity building in 22 African countries where malaria is endemic. Abt also will continue to support PMI in IRS monitoring and evaluation, as well as environmental compliance.

We seek qualified candidates for the project’s operations in the following positions below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY