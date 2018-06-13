BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate Recruitment Analyst at Growth in Value Alliance (GV Alliance) Partners

Growth in Value Alliance (GV Alliance) Partners is a business advisory and market intelligence services firm. Our objectives are to assist organizations to achieve their growth aspirations by providing market intelligence, strategy formulation and implementation expertise and business operation improvement skills.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Recruitment Analyst
Location: Lagos
Job Description
- The successful candidate(s) will be responsible sourcing, screening and recruiting applicants for a variety of technical positions
- He/She will also be responsible for creating and posting of job descriptions.
Job Functions
- Determines applicant requirements by studying job description and job qualifications. Attracts applicants by placing job advertisements; contacting candidates using newsgroups and job sites
- Determines applicant qualifications by interviewing applicants; analyzing responses; verifying references; comparing qualifications to job requirements
- Evaluates applicants by discussing job requirements and applicant qualifications with managers; interviewing applicants on consistent set of qualifications.
Educational Qualification
- HND in Computer Science, Social Science or Business related field. Minimum of Second Class Upper
Experience:
- 0 – 1 year relevant experience.
Competencies:
- Excellent Communication Skills
- Recruiting
- Interviewing Skills
- People Skills
- Results Driven
- Professionalism
Application Closing Date
15th June, 2018.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidate should forward their updated CV’s in MS Word format to: [email protected] and reference [email protected]Please state “Recruitment Analyst” as the subject of the e-mail.