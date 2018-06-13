BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate Recruitment Analyst at Growth in Value Alliance (GV Alliance) Partners

Growth in Value Alliance (GV Alliance) Partners is a business advisory and market intelligence services firm. Our objectives are to assist organizations to achieve their growth aspirations by providing market intelligence, strategy formulation and implementation expertise and business operation improvement skills.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Recruitment Analyst

Location: Lagos

Job Description

The successful candidate(s) will be responsible sourcing, screening and recruiting applicants for a variety of technical positions

He/She will also be responsible for creating and posting of job descriptions.

Job Functions

Determines applicant requirements by studying job description and job qualifications. Attracts applicants by placing job advertisements; contacting candidates using newsgroups and job sites

Determines applicant qualifications by interviewing applicants; analyzing responses; verifying references; comparing qualifications to job requirements

Evaluates applicants by discussing job requirements and applicant qualifications with managers; interviewing applicants on consistent set of qualifications.

Educational Qualification

HND in Computer Science, Social Science or Business related field. Minimum of Second Class Upper

Experience:

0 – 1 year relevant experience.

Competencies:

Excellent Communication Skills

Recruiting

Interviewing Skills

People Skills

Results Driven

Professionalism

Application Closing Date

15th June, 2018.



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidate should forward their updated CV’s in MS Word format to: [email protected] and reference [email protected]Please state “Recruitment Analyst” as the subject of the e-mail.