BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate Proposal Writer at Ladlas Prince

Ladlas Prince – We are an international group of professional firms, specializing in management services: consulting, auditing, advisory, and compliance; along with information technology and security, for small/private companies, middle market, and government entities.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Graduate Proposal Writer

Location: Ibadan, Oyo State



Job Description

We are adding to our league of growth achievers, mindset re-engineering and process-oriented team.

Ladlas Prince is recruiting focused, agile, trainable, teachable and detailed-oriented young graduates for the post of a proposal writer. If you fall out of any of the descriptive as above, then, this position is not for you!

Responsibilities and Duties

Gather proposal information by identifying sources, coordinate submissions and collections, and identify and communicate risks associated with such proposals

Review contents required to develop proposals and requisite kickoff materials

Develop proposal outlines, guidelines and schedule in response to solicitations

Review/rewrite proposal inputs and coordinate with management personnel to ensure accuracy

Create and maintain a proposal library/database – both hard copy and electronic

Work alongside with other departments of the organization like the sales department, IT department, accounts department etc. for business development

Manages all the activities related to the proposal writing and any other related duties as directed by the superiors.

Additional Responsibilities:

May assist in preparing statistical summaries and reports.

May assist Business Development Team with other forms of communication/solicitation

Qualifications and Requirements

Candidates must be a Graduate, preferably possess a minimum of bachelor degree in English Language, Journalism, Marketing and other Social Science Discipline

Candidates “MUST” have completed NYSC, and have 0 – 2 years of experience

If not above, a proven experience/capability in proposal writing will be considered suitable

Interested candidate must be below 27 years of age

Have strong skill in interpersonal relation, communication and writing

Ability to work independently and collaboratively to achieve stated goals.

Strong ability to summarize data concisely

Good reasoning abilities, sound judgment and resourcefulness

Ability to work well under pressure, meeting multiple and sometimes conflicting deadlines and

A good computing skill (usage and terms)

Fully resident in Ibadan or personally take up residency in Ibadan

Application Closing Date

30th January, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their applications with relevant supporting documents to: nig.executive.assistant@ladlasprince.com