BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate Human Resources Officer at Management Alternatives Limited

Management Alternatives Ltd is a broad based professional management consultancy firm. We provide our clients with unique solutions through strategy consulting, business advisory, human resources management, training and project management. We provide services to the public sector, businesses and non-profit organizations.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Human Resources Officer
Location: Nigeria
Role Summary
- The Human Resources Officer (HRO) will support the Head of HR to deliver all of the HR functions of the organization.
- S/he will coordinate the overall implementation of human resources objectives and policies and operations in addition to other miscellaneous tasks.
Responsibilities
HR Administration:
- Work within the organization’s HR policies and procedures in compliance with employment law and practices
- Support the Head of HR in managing employee disciplinary procedures
- Draft all HR legal documentation (contracts, termination letter, etc.)
- Serve as a liaison between the state offices and the headquarters for HR related activities.
- Contribute to continuous improvement by implementing new/updated HR policies, procedures and systems and recommend improvements to ways of working.
Talent Management:
- Manage employee recruitment activities including assessments, scheduling interviews, conducting reference checks and communicating hiring decisions.
- Coordinate orientation activities and ensure completion of all appropriate paperwork for new employees
- Direct teams from IT, Admin, and the programs to ensure that new employees have a positive experience at Solina and are successfully integrated into the organization, and their new role.
- Organize all training activities and provide administrative support in with performance management processes.
- Coordinate and participate in the completion of exit interviews
Employee Relations and Communication:
- Provide guidance to employees regarding policies, procedures and benefits
- Process staff benefits such as insurance, pensions and other allowances; and act as a focal point for these issues.
- Process and track employees’ leave applications, respond to queries and ensure compliance by staff.
Database management and HR reporting:
- Maintain historical human resource records by designing a filing and retrieval system; keeping past and current records
- Ensure that offer letters, contracts, probation confirmations, and updates to documents are appropriately handled and documented
- Maintain and protect confidential data with utmost scrutiny, judgment and care
Education And Experience
- Minimum of a second-class upper degree from a reputable University
- Bachelors degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, Social Sciences or similar field.
- 1 – 2 years’ experience in HR.
- Management consulting or HR consulting experience is a plus
- Professional certification in HR is an added advantage
Knowledge And Skill Requirements:
- Good written and spoken communication skills.
- Good analytical and problem-solving skills
- Good organizational management skills
- Open to direction and collaborative work style and commitment to get the job done
- Demonstrates professionalism, sensitivity, confidentiality and a positive attitude at all times
- Great level of attention to detail, and commitment to excellence and quality improvement
- Ability to work well under pressure and excels at operating in a fast-paced work environment
- Knowledge of HR best practices, Nigerian labour law and employment legislations
- Competence with Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Knowledge of HRIS is a plus
Application Closing Date
18th June, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should attach the following in word format and email to: [email protected] a CV, cover letter, degree and professional certificates and NYSC Discharge Certificate in one document. Subject line should be the job position being applied for.
Note: Only qualified candidates will be contacted.