BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate Human Resources Officer at Management Alternatives Limited

Management Alternatives Ltd is a broad based professional management consultancy firm. We provide our clients with unique solutions through strategy consulting, business advisory, human resources management, training and project management. We provide services to the public sector, businesses and non-profit organizations.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Human Resources Officer

Location: Nigeria

Role Summary

The Human Resources Officer (HRO) will support the Head of HR to deliver all of the HR functions of the organization.

S/he will coordinate the overall implementation of human resources objectives and policies and operations in addition to other miscellaneous tasks.

Responsibilities

HR Administration:

Work within the organization’s HR policies and procedures in compliance with employment law and practices

Support the Head of HR in managing employee disciplinary procedures

Draft all HR legal documentation (contracts, termination letter, etc.)

Serve as a liaison between the state offices and the headquarters for HR related activities.

Contribute to continuous improvement by implementing new/updated HR policies, procedures and systems and recommend improvements to ways of working.

Talent Management:

Manage employee recruitment activities including assessments, scheduling interviews, conducting reference checks and communicating hiring decisions.

Coordinate orientation activities and ensure completion of all appropriate paperwork for new employees

Direct teams from IT, Admin, and the programs to ensure that new employees have a positive experience at Solina and are successfully integrated into the organization, and their new role.

Organize all training activities and provide administrative support in with performance management processes.

Coordinate and participate in the completion of exit interviews

Employee Relations and Communication:

Provide guidance to employees regarding policies, procedures and benefits

Process staff benefits such as insurance, pensions and other allowances; and act as a focal point for these issues.

Process and track employees’ leave applications, respond to queries and ensure compliance by staff.

Database management and HR reporting:

Maintain historical human resource records by designing a filing and retrieval system; keeping past and current records

Ensure that offer letters, contracts, probation confirmations, and updates to documents are appropriately handled and documented

Maintain and protect confidential data with utmost scrutiny, judgment and care

Education And Experience

Minimum of a second-class upper degree from a reputable University

Bachelors degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, Social Sciences or similar field.

1 – 2 years’ experience in HR.

Management consulting or HR consulting experience is a plus

Professional certification in HR is an added advantage

Knowledge And Skill Requirements:

Good written and spoken communication skills.

Good analytical and problem-solving skills

Good organizational management skills

Open to direction and collaborative work style and commitment to get the job done

Demonstrates professionalism, sensitivity, confidentiality and a positive attitude at all times

Great level of attention to detail, and commitment to excellence and quality improvement

Ability to work well under pressure and excels at operating in a fast-paced work environment

Knowledge of HR best practices, Nigerian labour law and employment legislations

Competence with Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Knowledge of HRIS is a plus

Application Closing Date

18th June, 2018.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should attach the following in word format and email to: [email protected] a CV, cover letter, degree and professional certificates and NYSC Discharge Certificate in one document. Subject line should be the job position being applied for.

Note: Only qualified candidates will be contacted.