SOCIETY JOB | Registry Clerk at United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

Job Title: Registry Clerk



Job ID: 13718

Location: Abuja

Grade: G3

Contract Duration: 1 Year with possibility for extension

Background

Under the guidance and supervision of the UN Common Services Administrative Associate, the Registry Clerk provides reliable services ensuring high accuracy of work and reliable registry services to the operations of the Common Services Unit in the CO, Consultants and Experts and UN staff on mission..

The Registry Clerk demonstrates a client-oriented approach, tact and ability to work with people of different national and cultural backgrounds.

This post is funded and limited to the UN Common Services in Nigeria..

Duties and Responsibilities

Summary of key functions:

Maintenance of proper registry system

Effective mail management

Cost recovery for pouch services

Ensures maintenance of registry system focusing on achievement of the following results:

Maintenance of the office filing system in accordance with the UNDP Global Filing System

Opening of new subject files as required and disposal of old files in accordance with the established retention schedule.

Maintenance of archives, making sure files are properly stored and accessible; safe keeping of documents

Provision of photocopies of material from the registry files, as requested by staff. Assistance in the collection of reference and background material from registry files

Establishment and maintenance of records system of file movements within the office; maintenance of the office circulation and reading files.

Preparation of correspondence and reports related to registry activities

Ensures provision of effective mail management focusing on achievement of the following results:

Receipt, registration, coding and forwarding of incoming faxes, letters and other correspondence to proper department/unit/officer.

Registration and dispatch of the outgoing communications, including pouch, and follow-up distribution. Prepares the summary of enclosure forms and necessary documents and maintains the file on pouches received to ensure that all bags are accounted for.

Ensures cost recovery for pouch services focusing on achievement of the following results:

Provision of information for proper prorating and billing of user agencies.

Impact of Results

The key results have an impact on the accurate, safe, cost-effective and timely execution of the CO services.

Competencies

Operational Effectiveness:

Ability to perform a variety of repetitive and routine tasks and duties related to registry;

Ability to review data, identify and adjust discrepancies;

Ability to handle a large volume of work possibly under time constraints;

Good knowledge of administrative rules and regulations;

Detailed knowledge and understanding of clerical, administrative, secretarial best practices and procedures, in-depth knowledge of office software applications relating to word processing data management presentation, ATLAS, as required;

Ability to operate and maintain a variety of computerized business machines and office equipment in order to provide efficient delivery of service;

Ability to organize and complete multiple tasks by establishing priorities;

Managing Data:

Collects and compiles data with speed and accuracy identifying what is relevant and discarding what is not, records it in an accessible manner and maintains data bases;

Thoroughly and methodically collects, verifies and records data demonstrating attention to detail and identifying and correcting errors on own initiative;

Transmits file data; creates and generate queries, reports and documents utilizing databases, spreadsheets, communications and other software packages with speed and accuracy;

Interprets data, draws conclusions and/or identifies patterns which support the work of others;

Managing Documents, Correspondence and Reports:

Creates, edits and presents information (queries, reports, documents) in visually pleasing, clear and presentable formats such as tables, forms, presentations, briefing notes/books and reports using advanced word processing and presentation functions and basic database and spreadsheet software;

Edits, formats and provides inputs to correspondence, reports, documents and/or presentations using work processing spreadsheets and databases meeting quality standards and requiring minimal correction;

Shows sound grasp of grammar, spelling and structure in the required language;

Ensures correspondence, reports and documents comply with established UN standards;

Ability to produce accurate and well documented records conforming to the required standard;

Planning, Organizing and Multi-Tasking:

Organises and accurately completes multiple tasks by establishing priorities while taking into consideration special assignments frequent interruptions, deadlines, available resources and multiple reporting relationships;

Plans, coordinates and organises workload while remaining aware of changing priorities and competing deadlines;

Demonstrates ability to quickly shift from one task to another to meet multiple support needs;

Establishes, builds and maintains effective working relationships with staff and clients to facilitate the provision of support;

Promoting learning and knowledge management/sharing is the responsibility of each staff member;

Required Skills and Experience

Education:

Secondary education;

Experience:

3 years of relevant work experience;

Ability to work with computer and office software packages (MS Word, Excel, etc.) and knowledge of spreadsheet and database packages;

Language Requirements:

Fluency in the UN and national language of the duty station.

Application Closing Date

11th January, 2018.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY