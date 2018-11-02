Bus Plunges into River, 15 Passengers Die after Woman Attacked Driver

A woman who attacked a bus driver after she missed her stop was partially responsible for a dramatic crash in southwestern China that killed all 15 people on board, an investigation by Chinese authorities revealed Friday.

A 10-second clip from the on-board camera released by Chongqing police showed a female passenger yelling at the male driver while he was steering, shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The 48-year-old woman then attacked the driver with her cell phone, while he fought back with his right arm.

When she struck him again, he abruptly turned the steering wheel left, swerving into oncoming traffic before crashing into the railings on the side of a bridge — screaming can be heard as the video stops.

The release of the clip brings an end to the mystery surrounding the cause of the deadly crash, which has come to captivate China amid extensive television coverage of a massive search-and-recovery effort.

For days after the accident, the No. 22 bus lay at the bottom of the Yangtze River — in waters more than 70 meters (230 feet) deep.

Rescuers conduct search and rescue operation at the site where a bus has plunged off a bridge into the Yangtze River in Wanzhou on October 28.