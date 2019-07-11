Buhari Writes Senate to Confirm Tanko Mohammed as CJN

- July 11, 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the name of Justice  Tanko  Mohammed  to the Senate for confirmation as Chief Justice of Nigeria.
He is also seeking the approval of the upper legislative chamber to appoint 15 Special Advisers to assist him in the performance of his functions
The two letters conveying the President’s requests were read at plenary on Thursday by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.
Justice Tanko was appointed by President Buhari on January 25 as Acting  Chief Justice of Nigeria following the suspension of the then CJN ,Justice  Walter Onnogen.
The National Judicial Council (NJC) had on Wednesday recommended Justice Mohammed to President Buhari for confirmation as  CJN.
Details later…
Source: THISDAY

