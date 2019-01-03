Buhari Plans to Spend on Presidential Air Fleet in 2019 than Previous Year

The Nigerian government has proposed to spend N7.30 billion (7,297,022,065) on the Presidential Air Fleet (PAF) in the 2019 budget proposal, according to details obtained from the Budget Office of the Federation.

The proposed expenditure is about 67 per cent higher than the N4.37 billion appropriation in the 2017 budget, which consisted of N3.97 billion for recurrent and N399.5 million for capital projects.

The proposed expenditure is also a little higher than the N7.26 billion appropriation for PAF in the 2018 budget, with N4.3 billion recurrent expenditure and N2.8 billion capital expenditure.

The proposed amount includes N2.9 billion (2,936,125,212) earmarked for capital expenditure and N4.3 billion (4,360,896,853) proposed for recurrent expenditure.

In the 2019 proposal, which is subject to the approval by the National Assembly, a breakdown shows that at least N426 million has been budgeted for personnel cost, while about N3.9 billion would constitute total overhead.

Details showed that N460 million has been budgeted for travel and transport, which include local and international travels among other concerns. Similarly, N159 million has been budgeted for utilities, which covers electricity charges, telephone charges, internet access, satellite broadcasting access charges, water rates, among others.

Equally, for the mandatory upgrade and installation of live TV and internet service on BBJ (5N-FGT), the sum of N792 million has been budgeted while N50 million would be expended on compliance with mandatory upgrade and installation of internet service on G550 (5N-FGW).

In the 2017 budget, about N2.03 billion was approved for the purchase of firefighting vehicle and equipment and air navigational equipment; aircraft towing vehicle, aircraft maintenance tools and kitchen equipment; aircraft fuel cost and aircraft maintenance.