Buhari Meets with Heineken’s Regional President Roland Pirmez in the Netherlands

President Muhammadu Buhari Meets with Mr. Roland Pirmez, Regional President, Heineken Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe region today in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Trade and Investment promotion is an important part of the President’s travels. Earlier today he held a Roundtable meeting with Dutch CEOs: Heineken, Shell, FrieslandCampina, Vlisco, Julius Holland, Damen Shipyards, among others.

The President met with members of the Netherlands Chapter of Nigerians in Diaspora Organization (NIDO), led by Julius Nnamdi Nwankpa, Chairman NIDO, on the sidelines of his Official Visit to The Hague.

The delegation presented the gift of an artwork, titled Light, to the President. Toyin Loyo, the creator of the piece, told the President: “The work is illuminating. You bring light, which will never go out, and which will shine round the clock.”

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President spoke when he met with Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, at The Hague, in the course of his official visit to the Netherlands.

According to Adesina, the two leaders discussed issues related to the fight against insurgency in the North East, climate change, particularly the shrinkage of Lake Chad, economic cooperation, the fight against corruption and a range of other issues of mutual interest.

“President Buhari also expressed the firm commitment of his administration to recover more stolen funds and assets of the country stashed abroad and looked forward to working closely with the Netherlands on this,” the statement read.

Buhari was said to have highlighted the progress made in the fight against insurgency in the North East, and the Dutch Prime Minister pledged the support of his government to the anti-terrorism efforts in the region.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has ordered the repatriation of Nigerians stranded in Russia after the World Cup.