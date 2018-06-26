Buhari Hosts Urhobo Traditional Rulers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday hosted some Urhobo traditional rulers and opinion leaders drawn from the Progressive Union. including Mr. Festus Keyamo, the President’s Campaign spokesman.

President Buhari pledged to look into the reported cases of illegal sale of land donated to the Nigeria Army by communities across the country.

President Buhari stated that the alleged sale of the donated land meant for the military authorities across the country would not be tolerated, saying that anyone caught or implicated in the deal would be prosecuted accordingly.

“”I have taken note of the representation that the land the community gave to the military is being sold. You are not the first set of people to make this kind of representation, other parts of the country made similar representation.

““So, by this representation I’m constrained to call on the relevant ministries to check the Ministries of Defence and Internal Affairs to find out those responsible for abusing the generosity you extended to the military will be brought to book.

On calls for restructuring the country, the President frowned at the way and manner some individuals or groups were carrying on with such calls, saying many were with parochial rather than national interest.

According to him, some views being expressed for restructuring the country are uncoordinated adding that such clamours may not also be backed constitutionally.

“You mentioned something which is being topical these days, the question of restructuring Nigeria, and every person or every group asking for restructuring they have got their own agenda.

“”I hope it can be accommodated by the constitution we are currently operating,’’ he said.

On the demand for boundary adjustment between Delta and Edo states as well as the request for a ministerial slot for the Urhobo, the President described their requests as constitutional matter.

He said: “”If you look at the result of the election that brought this administration in, you will see that this administration has a lot of restraint in the sense that the constitution made a provision that there would be a representation in the executive council of each state.

“”It is not possible to make each tribal group ( a minister) because I suspect they are around 250.”

In his remarks, President, Urhobo Peoples Union, Chief Olorogun Tiaga, lauded the efforts of the Buhari administration in the fight against corruption, and for ensuring peace in all parts of the country.