Buhari Boasts of Victory ahead of 2019 Presidential Election

President Muhammadu Buhari has reaffiirmed his decision to seek re-election in 2019, assuring his supporters that he is confident of winning.

The president stated this in Bauchi while inaugurating 500 tractors and other farm implements procured by the Bauchi State government at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium (ATBS), said he would seek re-election for a second term and win again because he “is a clean man and not corrupt like other past Nigerian leaders.”

“Most Nigerian treasury looters have more than 20 to 30 houses yet some people in the country cannot afford even a single room to sleep in because poverty has eaten them up. I don’t have this type of mind to loot the treasury of Nigeria while people are suffering,” he said.

He vowed that he “will fish out looters and cheaters of the country, while all the funds recovered from them will be remitted into the national coffers.”

Buhari further encouraged parents to send their children to school to acquire western education, saying life would not be good without education.

“Assuming I did not go to school, I will not be the President of Nigeria today. You should go to school, not because you want to work but to acquire knowledge for the future.”

“Youths should not wait for government work because the government cannot do it alone; they should embrace farming. Farmers are the richest people in the country now and farming is the main focus of our government,” he said.

He commended Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, for using his bailout funds to clear salary arrears and ensure regular payment of salaries in the state.