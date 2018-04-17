Buhari Affirms Concerns Over Security, Economy Than 2019 Election

President Muhammadu Buhari while speaking with the British Prime Minister Theresa May at her No. 10 Downing Street office in London stated that he was more worried about the state of Nigeria’s security and the economy than the 2019 election.

He reiterated that his administration was propelled by a three-point campaign agenda: security, anti-corruption fight and economic revival.

According to him, as the 2019 elections draw near, politicians are pre-occupied with the forthcoming polls while he was more bothered by the state of the nation’s security and economy.

“We campaigned on three major issues, to secure the country, revive the economy and fight corruption. We have elections next year, politicians are already pre-occupied with the polls, but I am bothered more about security and the economy,” he said.

The prime minister praised Buhari for his efforts in the global fight against terrorism, anti-corruption in Nigeria, sustenance of democracy and economic progress, stressing that Britain has a long history of trade relations with Nigeria.

According to a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the president at the end of the meeting, told May that Nigeria made a temporary mistake when it stopped the teaching of History in schools because it deprived Nigerian pupils of the opportunity of knowing their past.

Buhari further commended British companies such as Unilever, Cadbury, and many others, which he said have “stood with Nigeria through thick and thin; even when we fought a civil war, they never left”.