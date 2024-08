President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as Nigeria’s 23rd Chief Justice, pending approval by the Senate. On Friday, at 11.40 a.m., Kekere-Ekun took his oath of office and signed the oath register in the Council Chamber of the State House in Abuja.

She succeeds Ariwoola, who took office on June 27, 2022 and stepped down on Thursday after reaching the obligatory retirement age of 70 years.

Details will be provided later.