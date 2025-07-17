Breaking News: Interswitch Named One Of CNBC And Statista’s World’s Top Fintech Companies 2025

In a year marked by intensified global scrutiny on performance, scale, and substance across the fintech sector, Interswitch, leading African integrated payments and digital commerce company, has earned a prominent place on the CNBC and Statista list of the World’s Top Fintech Companies, a distinction reserved for the most impactful and resilient players shaping the future of financial technology globally.

Published on CNBC’s global platform, the list spans payments, lending, insurtech, digital banking, and blockchain, among others.

Interswitch’s inclusion in the payments category places it among a select group of firms recognised for delivering meaningful innovation, maintaining system reliability, and demonstrating sustained impact in their markets.

The recognition reflects Interswitch’s deliberate and disciplined approach to building payment infrastructure that meets real economic needs. With its two-decade track record, the company continues to power critical financial services across public and private sectors, enabling individuals, businesses, and governments to transact with confidence across Nigeria and other African markets.

Commenting on the announcement, Interswitch Founder and Group Managing Director/CEO, Mitchell Elegbe, said:



“Our focus has never been just about speed or scale for the sake of it. We’ve been intentional about building the systems and laying the rails that make payment and commerce work seamlessly. This recognition is timely, and it speaks to the work of every Interswitch stakeholder who has remained committed to our journey.”

From enabling government-led payment digitization to delivering secure contactless frameworks in transportation, and from expanding real-time lending rails to offering accessible APIs for developers and startups, Interswitch has maintained its role as a trusted infrastructure provider across industries.

Over the past year, the company has built infrastructure and platforms that have enabled the payment ecosystem across the continent. Its works also include deepened platform security, scaled onboarding for its cloud-native services, and reinforced its capacity to handle billions of transactions across switching, card services, and digital banking platforms with its flagship brands, Quickteller and Verve.

Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications, added:



“Interswitch has always been more than a product company, we design for longevity, for reliability, and for ecosystems. That’s what makes this recognition meaningful. It validates the philosophy behind how and why we build.”

The CNBC x Statista ranking is based on independent data, market performance, and expert evaluations across key metrics such as user growth, product innovation, and platform resilience. It places Interswitch among globally recognized fintechs who are actively shaping how money moves in today’s connected world.

At a time when digital payments are driving economic transformation, Interswitch remains focused on enabling Africa’s participation in the global economy, through partnerships, compliance, and the kind of infrastructure thinking that scales with the continent’s growing ambitions.