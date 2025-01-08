BREAKING: Eric Chelle Appointed As Super Eagles Head Coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has named Éric Chelle, the former Mali coach, as the new head coach of the Super Eagles. Chelle becomes the third person to manage Nigeria’s senior men’s football team since José Peseiro’s resignation in March 2024.

The NFF confirmed Chelle’s appointment on Tuesday, shortly after NFF President Ibrahim Gusau hinted at the decision in a video message.

“The Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation has endorsed the recommendation of its Technical and Development Sub-Committee for the appointment of Mr. Éric Sékou Chelle as Head Coach of Nigeria’s senior men’s national football team, the Super Eagles,” the NFF said in a statement.

The endorsement followed a meeting held on January 2, 2025, in Abuja. Chelle, who previously led Mali’s senior men’s national team, will immediately take charge of the home-based Super Eagles as they prepare for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda. The tournament will run from February 1 to 28, featuring 18 countries.

NFF President Gusau emphasized the importance of continuity, noting that Chelle will oversee both the CHAN Eagles and the main national team. “This approach ensures that the coach has the opportunity to evaluate home-based players and integrate them into the senior national team,” Gusau explained.

Currently, the CHAN Eagles are training at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne under the guidance of interim coaches Daniel Ogunmodede of Remo Stars, Fidelis Ilechukwu of Rangers International, and goalkeeper trainer Olatunji Baruwa.

Chelle, who earned five caps as a player for Mali, has coached clubs such as GS Consolat, FC Martigues, Boulogne, and MC Oran. He took over as Mali’s head coach in 2022 and nearly led the team to the semi-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, losing 2-1 to eventual champions Ivory Coast after extra time.

His next major challenge will be steering the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The team currently sits in fifth place in their qualifying group, with crucial matches scheduled for March.