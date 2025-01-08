Bitcoin Nears $102,000 As Digital Assets Rally

Bitcoin has surged close to $102,000, continuing a New Year rally ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. This momentum has extended across the cryptocurrency market, with all major digital assets gaining traction.

The top 10 cryptocurrencies are experiencing an upward trend, fueled by strong market activity and limited profit-taking by retail investors. The global crypto market capitalization rose 1.83% in the past day, reaching $3.59 trillion on Tuesday. Total crypto trading volume spiked 31.26% to $124.55 billion, according to market data.

DeFi-related volumes accounted for $9.37 billion, representing 7.53% of the 24-hour market activity, while stablecoins dominated with $114.57 billion, or 91.98% of the total volume.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) crossed the $100,000 mark on Monday and has maintained its momentum, with trading volumes up 147% to $49.88 billion. The CoinDesk Market Index, tracking 126 digital assets, climbed 3.1%. Other markets also saw gains, with the Nasdaq 100 up 1% and the S&P 500 advancing 0.5%.

Ethereum (ETH-USD) rose 1.3% to $3,677, while XRP, Solana (SOL-USD), and BNB gained 1%, 2.7%, and 4.7%, respectively. Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) increased by 1.9%, and Cardano (ADA-USD) grew by 1.5%.

The U.S. Treasury yields also rose, with the 10-year yield closing at 4.616%, up from Friday’s 4.598%. The total cryptocurrency market value reached $3.6 trillion, with a 24-hour trading volume of $130.13 billion, marking a 57% increase.