BREAKING: Davido Is Best International Act At The BET Awards!

DMW music boss, David Adeleke, popularly called ‘Davido’ was nominated in the ‘Best International Act’ award category alongside Tiwa Savage, Booba (France), Cassper Nyovest (South Africa), Dadju (France), Distruction Boyz (South Africa), Fally Ipupa (DR Congo), J Hus (UK), Niska (France), Stefflon Don (UK) and Stormzy (UK).

Davido emerged the winner at the 2018 BET Awards which held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

In his acceptance speech for the award, Davido expressed his condolences for D’banj‘s loss of his son while thanking him for giving African artists the global platform they have today. He also spoke glowingly about Africa.