Borussia Dortmund Gets Nico Schulz Signature

Eight-time German champions Borussia Dortmund have signed the midfielder Nico Schulz from fellow Bundesliga club TSG Hoffenheim ahead of the 2019/20 season, according to Bvb.de reports.

The 26-year-old has penned a deal with BVB until 30 June 2024.

“Nico Schulz is a defender who has made another significant advance in terms of performance in the past few years. Just like the German national team, we’ll benefit greatly from his physicality, his tempo and his extreme dynamism.

“A player like him with his fighting spirit and his desire to be successful would help any team,” said Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc.

With a top speed of almost 35 km/h, the Berlin native was again one of the fastest players in the Bundesliga last season and had a hand in seven goals (one goal, six assists) throughout the 2018/19 campaign.

At one of his previous clubs, Borussia Mönchengladbach, he trained under the management of the current BVB head coach Lucien Favre.

Nico Schulz declared: “Borussia Dortmund are a top club whose team play a brand of football that is a good fit for me and my style. I believe that I’ll be able to help the team with the way I play. Together, we can achieve great things.”

All the parties involved have agreed not to disclose the terms of the transfer.

