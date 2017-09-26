Black Stars Beat Super Eagles To Lift WAFU Cup

Hosts Black Stars of Ghana on Sunday emerged champions of the 2017 West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations after thrashing the Super Eagles 4-1 in the final at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Stephen Sarfo, who was voted as the man-of-the-match scored a brace for the Black Stars, while Vincent Atinga and Winful Cobbinah scored a goal each for the hosts.

While, Rabiu Ali scored a stunning free kick late in the game, but it could not change anything as the Eagles settled for second place.

The game started on a fast-pace as both sides made a lot of mistakes but neither side was able to capitalise on each other’s flaws.

Both Captain Ikechukwu Ezenwa who was voted the best goalkeeper of the tournament and Ghana’s goalkeeper Addo were in top shape as they made several vital saves to keep the score-line goalless.

Sarfo shot Ghana up in the 45th minute, causing Eagles to finally concede their first goal of the competition.

It was Sarfo’s third goal of the tournament.

Ghana goal scorer, Sarfo continued from where he stopped in the first half as he kept on causing headache for the Nigeria defence.

The Ghanaians kept piling the pressure on the Eagles defence and Patrick Razak won a penalty for Ghana in the 73rd minute just seconds after coming in.

Atinga stepped up to put the spot kick away as he sent goalkeeper Ezenwa the wrong way.

The Eagles had a chance of their own in the 67th minute but Osas Okoro shot his free kick straight into the Black Stars wall of defence.

Alli also had a chance of his own as he swung a powerful shot towards goal but the goalkeeper made a good save.

Super Eagles Coach Salisu Yusuf looked quite worried as he substituted NPFL top scorer Tony Okpotu who had a disappointing game with Kingsley Eduwo in a tactical move.

However the move had little or no impact for the Eagles as Razak won another penalty for Ghana in the 82nd minute after Stephen Eze made a needless tackle in the box.

Tormentor-in-chief Sarfo stepped up to bury the kick in the net as he grabbed his brace and 4th goal of the tournament.

Kano Pillars midfielder Alli got a consolation for Nigeria with a thunderous free-kick to make it 4-1 at the end of the encounter. (NAN)