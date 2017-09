President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after attending the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

His plane touched down at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Monday evening.

Signs of the Nigerian leader’s impending arrival was the presence of a mix of armed soldiers and policemen on the route from the airport to the Presidential Villa.

Buhari left the country on Sunday, September 17 and stopped over in London on his way home.