Black Panther Spinoff in Marvel Entertainment’s Pipeline

Marvel Entertainment is working on a spin-off film following the success of Black Panther. .

The film was listed as the 10th-highest box office earner of all time, making $1.2bn ( £916m), Forbes reported in April.

The series will be based on T’Challa’s younger sister, Shuri. The character was played by Guyanese-British actress Letitia Michelle Wright.

The new series will be written by Nigerian author Nnedi Okorafor, who penned the digital comic series Black Panther: Long Live the King for Marvel.

“[Shuri is] an African young woman of genius level intelligence who is obsessed with technology and has travelled spiritually so far into the past that she’s seen Wakanda before it was Wakanda.

The Ancestors call her Ancient Future. And she’s super ambitious. What do I love about her? All that and more,” Okorafor is quoted as saying.

Marvel expects to release the series in October.