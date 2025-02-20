Bizwatch Nigeria Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today – Thursday, February 20, 2025

Good morning, Nigeria! Welcome to Bizwatch Nigeria’s roundup of the most important news making headlines across the country today, Thursday, February 20, 2025.

The Nigerian Senate has summoned key security officials, including the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, over allegations that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is secretly funding the terrorist group Boko Haram.

The Senate also called for a closed-door meeting with the heads of the Department of State Services (DSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), and other security agencies.

The discussion was initiated by Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South), who argued that if USAID is indeed funding Boko Haram, it is a serious national security issue that cannot be ignored.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio agreed but insisted that such a sensitive issue should not be debated publicly.

2. Benue Chief Judge’s Removal Declared Invalid by NJC

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has ruled that Justice Maurice Ikpambese remains the Chief Judge of Benue State, despite the State House of Assembly’s decision to remove him.

The NJC stated that judges can only be removed following constitutional procedures. It also revealed that it received a petition against Ikpambese only on Wednesday morning, meaning due process had not yet been followed.

3. Former Lagos Speaker Obasa Denies Allegations of Firearms Discovery

Mudashiru Obasa, the recently removed Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has denied allegations that security operatives found 47 pump-action rifles in his office.

Obasa dismissed the claims as “concocted and malicious,” stating that he was out of the country at the time the weapons were allegedly discovered. He believes these accusations are part of a plot to damage his reputation.

He also emphasized that his removal from office is already in court, and he sees this as an attempt to further discredit him.

4. Presidency Slams Peter Obi Over Onitsha Bridge Head Market Closure Dispute

The Presidency has criticized Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his call to reopen the Onitsha Bridge Head Market, which was shut down due to alleged illegal drug activities.

Presidential aide, Dada Olusegun, accused Obi of interfering in the work of regulatory agencies such as NAFDAC and claimed that some traders in the market should be in jail for their involvement in selling harmful products.

Obi, on the other hand, insists that many innocent traders are suffering due to the prolonged market closure, as they depend on daily sales for survival.

5. Osun Governor Accuses IGP of Political Interference in Local Council Affairs

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has met with top British diplomats, where he accused the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, of working with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to illegally take over local councils in Osun.

Adeleke expressed concerns that security forces, rather than upholding the law, were interfering in the democratic process.

In response, British Deputy High Commissioner Jonny Baxter emphasized the importance of democracy and the rule of law.

6. El-Rufai Threatens Political Retaliation Over Detention of Ally Bashir Saidu

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has vowed that those responsible for the 50-day detention of his political associate, Bashir Saidu, will face consequences before the 2027 elections.

El-Rufai claims Saidu’s arrest was politically motivated and accuses some policemen and judges of working against justice. He promised to expose all those involved at a later date.

7. Nigerian Government Sues Binance for $81.5 Billion in Alleged Economic Losses

The Federal Government of Nigeria has filed a fresh lawsuit against cryptocurrency exchange Binance, demanding a payment of ₦79.51 billion ($81.5 billion) for allegedly causing economic instability in Nigeria.

The lawsuit, filed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) at the Federal High Court in Abuja, also accuses Binance of:

Failing to register for tax compliance

Contributing to forex manipulation

Evading income tax payments for 2022 and 2023

This is the third legal case against Binance in Nigeria, with previous charges from both the FIRS and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

8. Nigerian Defence Chief Speaks on Canada Visa Denial

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has addressed reports that Canada denied visas to members of the Nigerian Armed Forces who were supposed to attend an international event.

He clarified that all visa application requirements were met, but the final decision rested with the Canadian High Commission.

Musa dismissed negative remarks about Nigeria’s participation in the event, stating that such criticisms were based on misinformation.

9. Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham Suspended for Two Matches

Real Madrid midfielder, Jude Bellingham, has been banned for two games after allegedly insulting a referee during a recent La Liga match against Osasuna.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) ruled that Bellingham’s actions justified the suspension.

However, Real Madrid plans to appeal, arguing that the punishment is too harsh.

As a result, Bellingham will miss key matches against Girona and Real Betis.

10. Controversial Musician Portable in Police Custody

Nigerian musician Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command.

Portable had earlier turned himself in to the State Criminal Investigative Division (SCID) in Lagos, but was later transferred to Ogun State.

According to the police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, the authorities will conduct a thorough investigation before deciding on the next steps.



Bizwatch Nigeria