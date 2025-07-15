Bitcoin Surges To Record-Breaking $123,000 Before Pullback

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) shattered previous price records by soaring past the $123,000 mark, registering an all-time high of $123,091.61 earlier on Monday, before experiencing a brief retreat.

The bullish momentum behind Bitcoin’s latest rally was driven by aggressive investor positioning, although retail profit-taking later in the day slightly tempered the upward trajectory.

Other major cryptocurrencies also rode the wave of market enthusiasm. Ethereum (ETH-USD), Ripple (XRP-USD), and Solana (SOL-USD) recorded notable gains in tandem with Bitcoin’s explosive breakout. However, the broader top-10 digital assets failed to sustain the same level of momentum, as bearish pressures crept into the market later in the day.

As of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $119,614, having notched a 10.77% gain over the past seven days. Ethereum followed closely, changing hands at approximately $2,988 with a weekly gain of 17.89%. Meanwhile, Ripple led the top-tier crypto performance chart, climbing 27.18% in seven days to reach $2.91.

In a major milestone for the crypto industry, the global market capitalization for digital assets surged past $3.8 trillion for the first time since December, peaking at $3.89 trillion before experiencing a mild correction.

The bullish sentiment dominating the market was further confirmed by the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, which held steady at 74, flashing a strong “Greed” signal throughout the day’s trading session.

Investors appeared heavily focused on Bitcoin, with much of the day’s liquidity funneled into the asset’s breakout movement. As a result, altcoins saw only moderate gains, which eventually tapered off in response to mounting concerns over potential tariff-related market disruptions.

Despite short-term volatility, analysts remain bullish on the longer-term outlook for Bitcoin and the broader digital asset space, especially as institutional capital continues to pour into crypto and global inflation concerns drive demand for decentralized hedging alternatives.