Bitcoin Rebounds Amid Renewed Optimism After Early Week Sell-Off

Bitcoin posted a modest recovery on Tuesday, climbing 1.4% within 24 hours after facing downward pressure from earlier sell-offs across the cryptocurrency landscape.

The rebound comes as retail investors took profits at the start of the week, triggering a sell wave that temporarily disrupted the broader crypto market. The bearish pressure was intensified by uncertainty surrounding global economic conditions, leading to a dip in major digital asset prices.

According to CoinMarketCap.com, Bitcoin—the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value—bounced back to $105,400 after briefly dipping below critical support levels. Ethereum, the second-largest token, outperformed with a notable 4% gain over the same period.

Although Monday saw a mixed performance among digital currencies, Bitcoin remained above the $104,000 threshold. However, the CoinDesk Market Index, which reflects the performance of numerous digital assets, dropped 0.2% in the last 24 hours.

Traditional financial markets showed moderate gains during late trading. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%, the S&P 500 advanced by 0.4%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up by 0.02%.

Despite Tuesday’s crypto recovery, Bitcoin’s price was still 0.7% lower on the day, trading at $104,399. Trading volume for Bitcoin jumped by 25.8% to $44.68 billion in 24 hours, suggesting increased activity.

Ethereum (ETH-USD) traded at $2,529, up 0.4%, while XRP declined 0.2%. BNB rose 0.8%, and Solana (SOL-USD) fell by 2.3%. Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) and Cardano (ADA-USD) lost 1.2% and 0.9%, respectively.

Yields in the bond market also rose. The US 10-year Treasury yield increased to 4.460% from Friday’s 4.418%, and the five-year yield moved up to 4.014% from 3.979%.

Despite the uptick in Bitcoin and Ethereum, the total cryptocurrency market capitalisation slid by 0.6% over the past 24 hours to $3.26 trillion. However, daily trading volume rose by 14.6%, reaching $99.78 billion.