Bitcoin Price Nears $9,000 on Singaporean Exchange WEX, Critics Raise Alarm

The bitcoin price has been largely flat on Wednesday, rising approximately one-half-of-one percent on the global markets. At one Singapore-based exchange, however, the flagship cryptocurrency is soaring by thousands of dollars — and critics are sounding the alarm.

The exchange in question is World Exchange Services, better known by its acronym, WEX, where the bitcoin price inexplicably spiked as high as $8,999 during intraday trading. Despite a brief pullback, WEX’s BTC/USD market is currently holding steady at $8,000 — a full $1,600 above the trading pair’s global average.

Possible exit scam going on with #Btc on @wexnz the old @btcecom or it’s about 2 be party time with #bitcoin trading $8700 😂👉 pic.twitter.com/hZbzoDL4b2 — Kazonomics (@kazonomics) July 11, 2018

The pump extended to other WEX markets, including USDT/USD, which saw the controversial tether token climb as high as $1.30 despite being pegged to physical USD at a 1:1 ratio.

It’s not immediately clear what is causing the bitcoin price to trade so far above its global average. Some observers, including widely-followed bitcoin trader Kazonomics, have theorized that it could be indicative of USD insolvency at the exchange or even an outright exit scam.

