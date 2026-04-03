African leaders call for “Economic Reset” as Middle East conflict triggers fresh shocks

Key Points

Top leaders from the AfDB, AUC, UNDP, and ECA warn that Africa is facing a “mounting economic strain” due to escalating geopolitical tensions.

Oil prices have surged by over 50 per cent since late March, while 29 African currencies have weakened, significantly increasing debt-servicing burdens.

Disruptions in the Gulf are threatening fertilizer supplies during the critical March–May planting season, risking widespread agricultural failure.

The coalition is proposing a “reset” of economic strategies, including the creation of an African Financing Stability Mechanism.

Main Story

Regional economic leaders have issued an urgent call for African nations to transition from “vulnerability to preparedness” as the Middle East conflict continues to destabilize global energy and food markets.

Following a high-level briefing on the sidelines of the ECA’s 58th session in Morocco on Friday, heads of the African Development Bank (AfDB), African Union Commission (AUC), and United Nations agencies warned that shocks are now spreading faster through concentrated global channels.

Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, the AU Commission Chairperson, noted that African economies are particularly exposed to “imported inflation.”

The combined effect of surging energy costs and weakening local currencies has created a fiscal squeeze, limiting the ability of governments to respond to social demands.

Leaders emphasized that the current crisis is “highly asymmetric,” hitting import-dependent and low-income nations the hardest, and suggested that the only way forward is a decisive move toward food sovereignty and economic independence.

The Issue

The most immediate threat is the “Agricultural Time Bomb.” Because the conflict has disrupted Gulf energy and chemical supplies, the availability of fertilizers during the March–May planting season is severely compromised. This timing is catastrophic for many African regions that rely on these months for their primary crop yields. Without swift intervention through strategic reserves and emergency financing, the continent faces a deepening of rural poverty and a potential humanitarian crisis in already fragile zones.

What’s Being Said

“ Africa has been hit by too many external shocks not of its making, ” stated Claver Gatete of the ECA, calling for stronger domestic financing and regional solutions.

” stated of the ECA, calling for stronger domestic financing and regional solutions. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf warned that continued escalation “worsens global instability, with serious implications for energy markets and food security.”

warned that continued escalation “worsens global instability, with serious implications for energy markets and food security.” Ahunna Eziakonwa of the UNDP highlighted that Africa can emerge stronger if it adopts the “right policy mix,” prioritizing inclusive growth and sustainable transformation.

of the UNDP highlighted that Africa can emerge stronger if it adopts the “right policy mix,” prioritizing inclusive growth and sustainable transformation. AfDB President Sidi Ould Tah urged institutions to leverage their collective strengths to “address immediate pressures while laying foundations for long-term resilience.”

What’s Next

Governments are being urged to implement targeted subsidies and activate emergency financing mechanisms to cushion vulnerable populations from rising food and fuel costs.

and activate to cushion vulnerable populations from rising food and fuel costs. The AfCFTA framework will be prioritized as a medium-term reform to boost intra-African trade and reduce reliance on volatile international corridors.

will be prioritized as a medium-term reform to boost intra-African trade and reduce reliance on volatile international corridors. Leaders will push for the formal establishment of the African Financing Stability Mechanism to act as a regional safety net against future currency and debt shocks.

to act as a regional safety net against future currency and debt shocks. There is an expected shift toward infrastructure investment specifically aimed at energy and food systems to ensure the continent can better absorb future disruptions.

Bottom Line

The message from Tangier is clear: Africa can no longer afford to be a passive bystander to global volatility. By pivoting toward self-reliance and regional integration, the continent’s leaders hope to use this current period of “economic strain” as the catalyst for a long-overdue structural reset.