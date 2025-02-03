Beyoncé Makes History As First Black Woman In Over 50 Years To Win Country Music Grammy

Beyoncé makes history by winning her first Grammy in the country music category, becoming the first Black female artist in more than 50 years to achieve this milestone. She wins the Best Country Duo/Group Performance Grammy for her collaboration with Miley Cyrus on “II Most Wanted.”

This achievement marks the first time in 51 years that a Black woman has won a Grammy in a country music category. The last artist to do so was The Pointer Sisters in 1974, who took home the Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for their song “Fairytale.”

Beyoncé is nominated for multiple country music awards this year, including Best Country Solo Performance for “16 Carriages” and Best Country Song for “Texas Hold Em,” but does not win in those categories. Chris Stapleton and Kacey Musgraves take home the awards in those respective categories.

Her 2024 album Cowboy Carter also garners a nomination for Best Country Album, with the winner yet to be announced. Beyoncé clarifies that Cowboy Carter is not strictly a country album, but a blend of multiple genres that reflects her style. She enters the album in various other categories, including Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Americana Performance, and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Beyoncé’s achievements this year go beyond country music. She receives 11 Grammy nominations, including for Album of the Year, an award she has been nominated for five times but has not yet won. Despite this, she holds the record for the most Grammy Awards of all time, with 33 wins.

In December 2024, Beyoncé sets a new career record by becoming the female artist with the most RIAA-certified titles, amassing a total of 103 certified songs. Among her new certifications are Diamond awards for two of her major hits, “Halo” and “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).” She also earns multiple platinum certifications, including 2x Platinum for Renaissance, 4x Platinum for Lemonade, and 7x Platinum for both I Am… Sasha Fierce and Dangerously In Love.

Along with her Grammy success, Beyoncé is preparing for her Cowboy Carter Tour, which she announces on February 1, the first day of US Black History Month.