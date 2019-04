Nigerian singer Davido has revealed that music producer, Ayoola Oladapo Agboola also known as Kiddominant is one of the many producers who worked on Beyonce’s forthcoming album, which is set to released soon.

Kiddominant who produced hit songs such as ‘IF’, ‘The money’ for DMW Boss Davido, has now featured on Nefertiti by Beyonce ft Rihanna.

Davido wrote on his instagram page on Wednesday, April 18, 2019: Omg @kiddominant !! Made it on Beyoncé Album! Jesus!!

Source: PM News