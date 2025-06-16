Benue Killings: Military Launches Air Surveillance As IGP Takes Control Of Security Operations

In response to the renewed wave of violence in Benue State, the Nigerian military on Sunday deployed aerial surveillance across Makurdi and surrounding areas, including Guma and Gwer West Local Government Areas, following deadly attacks on Yelwata and Daudu communities.

Surveillance aircraft were observed hovering over the capital and nearby regions, as security agencies intensified efforts to contain the situation. A military source, speaking anonymously, confirmed the deployment aimed to monitor the area for swift tactical responses. “Residents should remain calm; the military is fully in control,” the officer assured.

This development coincided with the intervention of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, who assumed direct oversight of the state’s security architecture. According to the Benue State Commissioner of Police, Emenari Ifeanyi, Special Forces have been deployed to strategic locations including Naka, Apa, Agatu, Daudu, and Yelwata.

“The IGP has sent Special Forces to Benue, with more expected. These are elite intelligence teams tasked with locating and neutralising the perpetrators,” Ifeanyi disclosed. He also noted that arrests had been made and emphasised the unified stance of all security agencies in restoring order.

Tragically, over 100 individuals were reportedly killed on Saturday when armed groups stormed the aforementioned communities, leaving many others injured. The attacks triggered widespread outrage and spontaneous protests in Makurdi on Sunday.

At the Wurukum Roundabout, protesters demanded urgent federal intervention and accountability. However, attempts by Deputy Governor Sam Ode and the Commissioner of Police to address the crowd were rebuffed, prompting the police to disperse them using teargas.

Explaining the situation, Ifeanyi linked the Yelwata attack to intensified operations in other flashpoints. “We’ve taken over Apa and Gwer West. The attackers are retaliating, but they are not in control, we are,” he asserted, highlighting ongoing tactical deployments even in remote bushes.

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed security chiefs to intensify operations in the state and restore peace. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President called on Governor Hyacinth Alia to lead reconciliation efforts.

“This is the time for Governor Alia to act as a statesman and initiate peace-building dialogue. Our people must live in harmony. Leaders must unite and address grievances with justice and fairness,” the statement read.

President Tinubu described the killings as “inhuman and anti-progress,” urging political and community leaders to refrain from incendiary remarks that could escalate tensions. “Enough is enough. I have ordered decisive action to arrest and prosecute all perpetrators regardless of affiliations,” he affirmed.

Joining voices of condemnation, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi described the massacre as a national disgrace and a failure of leadership. “Every life lost is irreplaceable. We must rise above excuses and deliver security for all Nigerians,” he stated via his official X handle.

Pope Leo also offered prayers for the victims, describing the violence as a “terrible massacre” that targeted over 200 internally displaced persons sheltering at a Catholic mission in Yelwata. Speaking during the Sunday Angelus prayer, the Pope expressed concern for Nigeria’s worsening security climate and urged for the protection of rural Christian communities.

“I pray that justice, peace, and security will prevail in Nigeria, especially for the vulnerable communities of Benue,” the pontiff said, while also remembering victims of violence in Sudan, Myanmar, Ukraine, and the Middle East.