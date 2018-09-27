Belvedere Vodka, Laolu Senbanjo Unwrap New Limited-Edition Bottle in Nigeria

Media houses converged at Moet Hennessy office on Tuesday, September for the official unveiling of the 2018 Belvedere limited-edition bottle designed and handcrafted by award-winning performance and visual artist, Laolu Senbanjo (popularly known as ‘Laolu NYC’).

The super-premium vodka brand has a rich heritage in the history of Polish vodka-making that dates as far back as 600 years. Since its establishment, the brand has always aimed to be at the forefront of innovation while staying dedicated to its legacy, heritage and high-quality standards. Laolu visually expressed the true essence and image of the brand with an amazing blend of art revealing the magnificence that lies within the new limited-edition bottle.

The iconic design is adorned with sharp edges that signify a fusion of the water and rye that gives Belvedere Vodka its distinct dimension and taste. The bottle’s skin-sense texture reacts to UV lights and the charcoal colouring has complex patterns inspired by the artist’s Yoruba heritage.

“I am so excited to be back home, it has been an interesting journey working on the new limited edition bottle and seeing it come to life is a dream come true. I am always glad to showcase the Nigerian Culture on anything, using art to represent people, culture including the remarkable beauty embedded inside Belvedere Vodka. This bottle brings to life a lot of things the vodka brand stands for such as the rye, the pristine water and the basic things that makes Belvedere what it is and being able to put that on a bottle is so overwhelming” – Laolu Senbanjo.

Whilst in Nigeria, Laolu will be involved in a series of activities which includes a celebration of the bottle unveil at top hotspots in Lagos and Abuja, an Art Master Class and grand Fashion inspired soiree where the Lagos Dreamscape painted by Laolu will be unveiled.

Follow #BelvedereXLaolu and @belvederenigeria for regular updates on Laolu’s activities in Nigeria.