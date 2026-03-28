Naira strengthens to N1,380 as official market gains continue

KEY POINTS

The Naira appreciated at the official market on Friday, closing at N1,380.57 against the U.S. dollar.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows the currency gained N3.30 (0.23%) compared to Thursday’s closing rate of N1,383.88.

This marks a steady recovery for the local currency, which had previously dipped to N1,386.70 on Wednesday.

Analysts attribute the gains to renewed liquidity, policy consistency, and tighter monetary measures implemented by the apex bank.

MAIN STORY

The Naira is maintaining a positive trajectory in the official foreign exchange window, ending the week with a modest but consistent recovery.

Following a mid-week dip, the currency has clawed back value over two consecutive sessions, supported by what market observers describe as “measurable results” from ongoing transparency reforms.

This strengthening reflects a growing confidence among market participants that the CBN’s efforts to stabilize the exchange rate are taking hold.

Market analysts point to a combination of sustained inflows and aggressive monetary tightening as the primary drivers behind the reduced volatility. However, the road ahead remains cautious; while domestic policy is currently providing a “stability floor,” global factors like the strengthening of the U.S. dollar on the international stage continue to pose a threat.

The ability of the Naira to hold these gains will depend on the CBN’s capacity to maintain liquidity levels in the face of these external pressures.

THE ISSUE

The primary challenge remains “Exchange Rate Volatility.” Despite the recent appreciation, the Naira is still susceptible to sudden shifts driven by speculative demand and global economic trends. This “Liquidity Gap” often leads to wide margins between the official and parallel markets, complicating long-term planning for businesses. To resolve this, the CBN is focusing on “Market Transparency” and consistent policy signals to discourage hoarding and ensure that the official window remains the primary source for legitimate foreign exchange needs.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The improvement reflected renewed confidence driven by better liquidity and policy consistency,” stated a currency analyst .

. “Sustained inflows and tighter monetary measures are gradually stabilising the exchange rate,” the analyst added .

. “Continued reforms and transparency in foreign exchange management are beginning to yield measurable results,” noted a market observer .

. “External pressures and global dollar strength could still test the Naira’s resilience in the coming weeks,” the observer cautioned.

WHAT’S NEXT

In the coming week, traders will be looking for the CBN’s next move regarding interest rates and open market operations to see if the “tighter measures” will be intensified. If the Naira breaks the N1,375 resistance level, it could signal a more permanent shift toward a stronger exchange rate. Additionally, the impact of the $6.4 billion capital importation reported in Q4 2025 is expected to provide a further liquidity cushion. Finally, the manufacturing sector will be watching closely to see if this appreciation translates into a reduction in the cost of imported raw materials, which is critical for lowering the current inflation rate.

BOTTOM LINE

The bottom line is that the Naira is finding its feet, but the ground is still shaky. While the move to N1,380 is a win for the CBN’s “policy consistency,” global dollar strength remains a wild card. For the average Nigerian, these small gains are a hopeful sign that the cost of imported goods might finally stop its upward climb.