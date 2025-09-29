BBNaija Season 10: Meet The Top 10 Finalists As Mide, Zita, And Rooboy Evicted

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 reality series has officially revealed its top 10 finalists, setting the stage for the grand finale scheduled for Sunday.

During the live eviction show in Lagos, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the departure of three housemates—Mide, Zita, and Rooboy—narrowing the competition for the coveted crown. Their exit means the remaining contestants will now battle for the ultimate prize in what promises to be a thrilling final showdown.

BBNaija Finalists Confirmed

With Sunday’s announcement, the official lineup of the top 10 contestants has been sealed. Sultana had already booked her place in the finale earlier as Head of House, while Mensan advanced as one of the most influential housemates, and Kaybobo secured a spot after winning immunity through the dramatic “red phone” twist, which shaved ₦10 million off the total prize money.

The housemates who will compete in the finals include:

Sultana

Kola

Faith

Isabella

Imisi

Mensan

Jason Jae

Kaybobo

Koyin

Dede

Mide, the first housemate to be evicted on the night, expressed gratitude for her journey, admitting she was surprised to have made it so far in the competition. Reflecting on her experience, she revealed that her time in the house inspired her to pursue a career in acting.

“Watch out for Mide the actress, she is coming,” she declared confidently.

Zita, the second eviction of the night, described her journey as a blessing, giving thanks to God for her time in the house. She also hinted at a possible reunion with Danboskid, saying:

“I cannot say until I meet him.”

Addressing her past fallout with Rooboy, she emphasized that it was an emotional clash and added, “Rooboy is a cool person.”

The third eviction went to Rooboy, who outlined his post-BBNaija plans. He revealed that he intends to expand his craft, focusing on acting, contributing to the football community, and boosting his hypeman career.

As part of the eviction show, Ebuka questioned the remaining housemates about life in the house. Faith admitted to being at the centre of house tensions at times, saying:

“I am the problem sometimes, and sometimes it is the housemates.”

Isabella, whose playful interactions with male housemates had caught fans’ attention, insisted it was all lighthearted.

“I was just having fun,” she clarified.

Koyin, who was linked with Isabella, added: “The fun was mutual.”

For the week, Mide topped the bottom three list, while Zita ended at the very bottom, sealing their eviction fate.

With the lineup of the BBNaija Season 10 Top 10 finalists now complete, the stage is set for a grand finale that promises suspense, excitement, and one final battle for the ultimate prize.