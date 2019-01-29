Bayern Munich Target Hudson-Odoi Hands in Transfer Request to Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly handed in a transfer request to Chelsea amid widespread speculation linking him with a move to Bayern Munich.

If the report by The Sun is to be believed, Callum Hudson-Odoi has officially requested to depart from Stamford Bridge this month. The teenage prodigy met with Chelsea officials last weekend to express his desire to leave the club, amid interest from Bayern Munich.

The Blues have rejected a number of bids from the Bundesliga giants for the 18-year-old winger. Bayern though, have been eager to get their hands on Hudson-Odoi, and are even ready to table another bid worth £40 million just in the nick of time before the transfer window slams shut.

Chelsea, on the other hand, offered a bumper contract to keep their starlet in England, only to have it rejected. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig have also made their intentions known to sign Hudson-Odoi, and are willing to include a buy-back clause in order to tempt the West Londoners to part ways with their prized asset.