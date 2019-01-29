Blac Chyna Breaks-up with Boyfriend Kid Buu after Violent Fight

Blac Chyna and boyfriend Kid Buu have reportedly split after a violent fight during their Hawaiian getaway which led to police being called.

The reality star jetted off with her toyboy rapper beau on a spontaneous trip to the state over the weekend. However, things got heated between the pair when they had a fight in their hotel room at around 5 am on Monday morning. According to TMZ.com, Chyna accused Kid of cheating on her, and the row turned physical just before 7 am, when she scratched him.

Sources told the outlet that Kid then “slammed Chyna against the wall several times and choked her”. Another guest in the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Honolulu then called 911, with police and paramedics quick to arrive on the scene. Editors at TMZ.com added that Chyna was “not taken to the hospital and, as far as we know, no one was seriously hurt”.

Following the row, Kid left the hotel and posted a video of himself speaking Spanish on his Instagram page, with the translation being: “Don’t f**k with me, I’m a grown man.” He followed with a homophobic slur.

TMZ added that Chyna and Kid’s relationship is “now over and out”.

The row comes after Chyna reportedly left ex-fiance Rob Kardashian furious when she jetted off to Hawaii unannounced. According to reports, Rob was due to drop their two-year-old daughter Dream back to Chyna on Saturday, when he discovered she wasn’t there.

An insider told TMZ that Rob “reached out to the nanny, Chyna’s team and even Chyna herself through a texting app they only use for emergencies”. However, a source on Chyna’s team insisted that at least one of her nannies was at her Los Angeles home, and Rob didn’t reach out like he alleged.

Rob and Chyna are currently at war over his child support payments which, TMZ added, could soon be cut in half if his legal team get their way. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed legal papers last November to reduce his $20,000 a month payments to Chyna, claiming that he could no longer afford to continue paying that amount.