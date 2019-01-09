Bayern Completes €35 Million Transfer for French Right-back Pavard

Bayern Munich have announced that France international Benjamin Pavard will join the club from Stuttgart in the summer.

Pavard, 22, starred for France at the World Cup finals in the summer, playing at right-back for Didier Deschamps’ side as they triumphed in Russia.

His strike in the knockout game against Argentina was named the goal of the tournament.

The defender, who has exceptional passing ability, turned down a host of offers following the World Cup as he felt he owed a debt of loyalty to Stuttgart after they signed him from Lille in 2016 and brought him to the German second tier.

But with Stuttgart still in the relegation zone at the halfway point of the season, Pavard has now agreed to move to Bayern on a five-year deal at the end of the season.