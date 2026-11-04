Bauchi NHRC records 9,969 human rights complaints in 10 months

By Emmanuella Opara | November 4th 2026

KEY POINTS

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Bauchi State received and handled 9,969 complaints between January and October 2026.

Of the total, 3,305 cases were resolved, while 6,664 remained pending.

Complaints included rape, gender-based violence, domestic abuse, neglect of parental responsibilities and violations of civil and political rights.

The commission identified inadequate funding, low public awareness and illiteracy as major operational challenges.

MAIN STORY

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Bauchi State has recorded 9,969 human rights complaints between January and October 2026, with 6,664 cases still awaiting resolution.

The commission’s State Coordinator, Mrs Yachit Dala, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Bauchi on Wednesday.

She said the commission resolved 3,305 cases within the 10-month period, while the remaining complaints were still pending.

According to Dala, the cases covered a range of alleged human rights violations, including gender-based violence, rape, sexual and domestic violence, mistreatment, abandonment of parental responsibilities, and breaches of civil and political rights.

She explained that complaints received by the commission were assessed and registered as part of efforts to facilitate their resolution.

The coordinator added that the commission investigates allegations, establishes special panels or tribunals where necessary, and reviews petitions and testimonies.

It also provides support to victims and makes recommendations aimed at resolving disputes.

THE ISSUES

The 6,664 pending complaints represent about 67 per cent of the cases handled by the commission during the period, compared with approximately 33 per cent resolved.

The figures highlight the volume of human rights complaints reaching the commission and the pressure on its capacity to investigate and resolve them.

Dala identified inadequate funding, limited public awareness and illiteracy as major obstacles affecting the commission’s operations.

These challenges could affect public access to reporting channels and the institution’s ability to respond effectively to complaints.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The commission’s State Coordinator, Mrs Yachit Dala, said: “The commission also investigates allegations and sets up special panels or tribunals to hear petitions and review testimonies.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Dala urged residents to report incidents of abuse to the commission and called on youth and women’s groups to take a leading role in campaigns against human rights violations.

Greater public awareness and improved funding remain important to strengthening the commission’s capacity to handle complaints and support victims.

BOTTOM LINE

With 6,664 of the 9,969 complaints still pending, the Bauchi NHRC faces a substantial backlog of human rights cases. Its ability to address the outstanding complaints will depend partly on the resources available to investigate allegations, assist victims and improve public access to its services.