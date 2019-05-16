Bauchi Assembly Repeals Law On Recovery Of Looted Funds

The Bauchi state house of assembly has passed a bill to repeal the the law on the recovery of looted public funds and properties.

The bill was passed on the floor of the house on Wednesday with 13 members out of 31 in attendance.

Kawuwa Damina, speaker of the assembly, presided over the plenary where three bills passed through first, second and third readings without objection.

This is coming less than two weeks to the end of the tenure of Mohammed Abubakar, governor of the state, who was defeated during the March governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) had declared Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In 2017, the governor signed into law the bill establishing Public Property and Funds Recovery Tribunal 2017 aimed at assisting the government recover all stolen public assets and funds.

The governor had said the tribunal has the mandate to recover state assets, including properties and monies stolen by past government officials, civil servants, companies, individuals and also prosecute looters.