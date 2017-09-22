BATNF’s Nigeria Investment Hits N1billion in 150 Projects

The British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BTNF) hasexecuted over 150 projects with a total investment sum of N1billion across some states in the country.

Executive Director of the Foundation, Abimbola Okoya, made this known in Makurdi on Tuesday when her team donated 200 bags of rice to victims of the recent flooding in Benue State.

Okoya said that the projects were mainly agriculture-driven to enable peasant farmers transit from sustenance to commercial farming.

Among the donations to victims were also clothing items to provide for the immediate need of food and warm clothing for those displaced by the flood.

Presenting the items in Makurdi, Okoya noted that her team responded promptly so as to ameliorate the suffering of the victims following the media reports of the number of homes lost, businesses ruined and internally displaced persons.

Receiving the items, Governor Samuel Ortom thanked the foundation and promised to ensure that the donations would be distributed equally among the affected people.