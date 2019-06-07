Barcelona Weighs Up Shock Move For Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon has emerged as a shock transfer target for Barcelona this summer.

The Italian goalkeeper, who will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the month, is earmarked to join the Catalan giants as Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s backup according to Sky in Italy.

Current Barca number two Jasper Cillessen, who started in the Netherlands’ 3-1 victory against England last night, is looking to leave the Nou Camp this summer in search of regular first-team action.

Buffon has reportedly received contract offers from a variety of clubs, including China and Turkey, although the former Juventus man is reportedly not interested in moving to China.

Interestingly, his departure from the French champions has potentially opened a path for Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea to swap the Premier League for Ligue 1.

Should the 41-year-old choose to move to La Liga, the chances of him increasing his trophy haul which includes the 2006 World Cup seems likely.

The Italian, who begun his career 24 years ago at Parma, still has an undying passion for the game and would love to play until he’s 80.

“I’m still dreaming at 41,” ‘Gigi’ told La Stampa back in February.

“When you dream, it’s nice to see yourself in so many different situations. I need enthusiasm. Last year I thought about retiring but it created too much negativity.

“That’s why I dream about staying on the field until I’m 80, when I’m an old man in goal with a walking stick and the No.1 on my back.”

Buffon made his professional bow as a rookie against the mighty AC Milan all the way back in 1995.

However, he displayed maturity beyond his years and managed to keep a clean sheet, thwarting Rossoneri star and 1995 Ballon d’Or winner George Weah.

Now, with a potential move to Spain on the horizon, it seems the legendary keeper’s career will continue at the top level.