Banks and Telcos Resolve N300 Billion USSD Debt Dispute After Four Years

Friday, February 20, 2026
Boluwatife Oshadiya
Nigeria’s banking and telecommunications sectors have formally concluded a four-year dispute over nearly N300 billion in unpaid USSD service charges, following full settlement of the outstanding debt.

The Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, announced the resolution during an official visit to the Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Idris Olorunnimbe.

Adebayo credited the intervention of NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Dr Aminu Maida, with stabilising what had become a systemic threat to Nigeria’s digital financial ecosystem.

End-User Billing Framework Fully Operational

The dispute, which escalated between telecom operators such as MTN and Airtel and commercial banks, stemmed from disagreements over revenue sharing for USSD transactions.

Under the newly adopted End-User Billing (EUB) framework, USSD charges are now deducted directly from customers’ mobile airtime rather than bank accounts. The standard charge is N6.98 per session of up to 120 seconds, with mandatory consent prompts before deduction.

Banks are no longer responsible for billing or remitting USSD charges, eliminating the revenue bottleneck that had accumulated debts estimated at between N250 billion and N300 billion by 2024.

Migration to the EUB model commenced in June 2025 following partial repayments totalling N171 billion. By February 19, 2026, the outstanding balance had been fully cleared.

Sector Stability and Financial Inclusion

The resolution provides greater transparency, prevents double billing, and enhances sustainability within the telecom sector. While some stakeholders have expressed concerns about potential cost burdens on low-income users, regulators maintain that the framework strengthens revenue assurance while supporting financial inclusion for millions who rely on USSD for banking access.

The closure of the dispute removes a longstanding uncertainty that had threatened both telecom operations and digital banking services nationwide.

