BANKING & FINANCE JOB | First City Monument Bank Plc (FCMB) Fresh Graduate & Internship Program (FCMBFlexxtern)

First City Monument Bank Plc (FCMB) is a full service banking group, passionate about growing a world class financial services group focused on value adding strategies and processes through professionalism and excellent operating standards.

Are you a student or a fresh graduate between the ages of 16-25? Smart, ambitious and ready to experience life in the business world? You may just be the #FCMBFlexxtern we are looking for!

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the position below:

Job Title: Intern

Location: Any City, Nigeria

Guidelines

To enter The Contest, applicant must be at least 16 years old at the time of entry

Applicants must either be a student or fresh graduate not younger than 16 years or older than 25 years of age at the time of application.

Contestants must be a student or fresh graduate of any of the following courses. Business administration Mass communication Marketing Economics Accounting Information Technology Computer Science Fashion Sociology Banking & Finance English Literary Studies Engineering

The Contest is not open to employees of First City Monument Bank (“FCMB”) or members of their immediate families.

FCMB’s decision in respect of all matters to do with the competition will be final and binding on all participants.

FCMB does not assume responsibility for accommodation, transportation or logistics at any point during The Contest.

Prizes won during The Contest are not transferable to another person.

The prizes won cannot be exchangeable for cash.

The Contest deadlines including entry submission and voting deadlines are as indicated on different banners and promotional materials.

Vetting of educational credentials will be carried out at any time during the contest. Any contestant discovered to have submitted falsified documents or certificates will be immediately disqualified.

FCMB reserves the right use all creative assets including participant pictures, videos, graphics and other material related to The Contest in promotion of its Flexx product.

By entering this competition, participants agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.

FCMB excludes itself from all losses, expenses or damages that may be suffered or incurred by any of the Contestants as a result of entering into the contest, except such losses, expenses or damages are attributable to FCMB’s negligence or misconduct.

Prizes

20 winners will each get a 3-month Internship with FCMB or one of companies partnering with the Bank for this initiative.

Entry Submissions

Entry into The Contest shall be strictly through the #FCMBFlexxtern 2.0 microsite (see application link below)

Only Flexx account holders are eligible to participate in The Contest. Any entry discovered to have been submitted by a non-Flexx account holder will be immediately disqualified at whatever point during The Contest this discovery is made.

Elimination

The Contest is a one stage process

Contestants will be required to create a 45-second YouTube video of themselves to the contest site, explaining why they should be hired as “The Flexxtern”. The YouTube link will be submitted upon registration on The Contest site.

Entry into the contest begins on 2nd October, 2017 and closes on the 22nd October, 2017.

Voting

Members of the public can vote for their preferred contestant 3 times throughout the entry submission period

Winner Selection

Winners will be selected using a combination of public votes and panel votes: Public votes: 40% Panel votes: 60%

The panel will comprise a representative each from FCMB and all participating companies, who will be required to review the entries and independently vote for all entries. The final votes will then be collated to identify the final winners.

If you have any questions about the #FCMBFlexxtern contest, please send an email to: theflexxzone@fcmb.com

Application Closing Date

22nd October, 2017.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should: