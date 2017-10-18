BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Client Communication Officer at Stanbic IBTC Bank

Stanbic IBTC Bank is a leading African banking group focused on emerging markets globally. It has been a mainstay of South Africa’s financial system for 150 years, and now spans 16 countries across the African continent.

Standard Bank is a firm believer in technical innovation, to help us guarantee exceptional client service and leading edge financial solutions. Our growing global success reflects our commitment to the latest solutions, the best people, and a uniquely flexible and vibrant working culture. To help us drive our success into the future, we are looking for resourceful individuals to join our dedicated team at our offices.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Client Communication Officer



Job ID: 28146

Location: Lagos Island, Lagos

Job Sector: Banking



Job Purpose

Responsible for treating and responding to emails received via the Pension Solution mailbox and handling live chats received via the website.

All correspondence sent by clients are to be responded to within approved SLAs, providing correct and adequate information to the clients in responding to their requests, enquiries and complaints as they relate to their Retirement Savings Account and other funds managed by SIPML.

Update client details as requested by the client and ensure that client details are correct and up to date while maintaining the confidentiality of client information.

Key Responsibilities/Accountabilities

Customer Service:

Treating all emails received in the Pension Solution mail box within defined SLAs

Prompt responses to live chats from the website

Treating all client letters and other letters received within defined SLAs

Make all client details changes as requested by clients via emails or letters correctly and ensure that clients’ details are correct and up to date based on interactions with clients via emails and letters

Protects the organization’s value by ensuring confidentiality of client information

Processes and Reporting:

Ensure proper logging of all client interactions and classification of requests, enquiries and complaints

Ensure that all logs and reports are correctly filled to aid the unit’s daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly reporting as required

Ensure proper and timely execution of assignments delegated by the team lead/unit head

Key Performance Measures:

Compliance with all SLAs and reporting timelines both internal and external

Positive feedback and ratings from customers through customer surveys

Positive feedback and ratings from internal reviews, audits, mystery shopping etc.

Preferred Qualification and Experience

Knowledge:

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration or any relevant subject

Knowledge of the Pension Reform Act 2014 and related guidelines

Computer literacy, the efficient use of Microsoft Excel, MS Word etc

Experience:

Work experience in a customer service related function will be an added advantage

Knowledge/Technical Skills/Expertise:

Strong communication skills i.e. well-developed verbal and written communication skills

Excellent client and networking skills

Superb organizational skills and the ability to multitask

Strong time management skills with an appropriate sense of urgency and proactivity

Attention to details

Application Closing Date

6th November, 2017.

Method of Application

