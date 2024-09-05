Ballon d’Or 2024: Complete List Of 30 Nominees

France Football, the organizers of the Ballon d’Or honors, has announced the nominees for this year’s edition. The list includes expected names such as Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), and Kylian Mbappe (PSG/Real Madrid).

Vinicius Jr. is thought to be the hot favorite to win the prize. Lionel Messi of Inter Miami, the current holder and eight-time champion, does not make the cut.

Full list of 2024 Ballon d’Or nominees:

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) Phil Foden (Manchester City) Ruben Dias (Manchester City) Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) Erling Haaland (Manchester City) Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao) Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen) Artem Dovbik (Roma)

10. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

11. Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

12.Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig/Barcelona)

13. Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

14. Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

15. Matthias Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

16.Rodri (Manchester City)

17. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

18. Declan Rice (Arsenal)

19.Vitinha (PSG)

20. Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

21. Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

22. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

23.Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

24. Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan)

25. William Saliba (Arsenal)

26.Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

27. Ademola Lookman (Atalanta)

28. Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)

29. Kylian Mbappe (PSG/Real Madrid)

30. Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)