AY, Omoni Oboli Make Hollywood Debut

Nigeria’s Ayobami ‘AY’ Makun and Omoni Oboli will make their debut in a Hollywood animation film, “Elliott: The Littlest Reindeer”. Though the characters AY and Oboli would voiced in the film scheduled to premiere on Dec. 14, remain unknown.

The Christmas-themed film also features Hunger Games star, Josh Hutcherson, Dead pool actress, Morena Baccarin, Jeff Dunham, Martin Short and John Cleese.

The animation follows Blitzen- one of Santa’s sleigh pulling reindeers- announcing his retirement on December 21, giving a miniature horse three days to fulfil his lifelong dream.

The horse has to earn a spot on Santa’s sleigh during the North Pole try-outs in time for Christmas Eve; Elliott and his friend Hazel set out to prove that no dream is too big if you believe in yourself.

AY, who is also a veteran comedian, earned a Guinness World Record recognition for his 2018 film, ‘30 Days in Atlanta’ as the highest grossing film in the territories of Hollywood and Bollywood.

Similarly, Omoni is a seasoned actress and filmmaker, uses films such as ‘Wives on Strike’ and its sequel to address societal issues.

