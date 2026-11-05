Atiku speaks after court removes him as ADC candidate

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 5th, 2026

KEYPOINTS

• Atiku Abubakar has condemned a court judgment ordering the removal of Senator David Mark from the leadership of the ADC.

• The former vice president described the ruling as an attempt to weaken the party and frustrate his 2027 presidential ambition.

• Atiku questioned why a fresh case was filed after an earlier judgment had upheld the David Mark-led leadership.

• He announced plans to challenge the latest ruling at the Court of Appeal.

• The ADC presidential campaign says its activities will continue, with the campaign train already in Kebbi State.

MAIN STORY

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned Thursday’s court judgment ordering the removal of Senator David Mark from the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing it as an attempt to weaken the party and frustrate his presidential ambition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku questioned the timing of the judgment, which came barely a day after thousands of supporters reportedly welcomed him in Sokoto during the launch of the party’s campaign.

Atiku described the court order as a sign of panic within the camp of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu, He said the turnout in Sokoto reflected Nigerians’ desire for political change and their expectations for a government capable of making life more affordable.

“The people of Sokoto came out in their thousands because they are hungry for change and believe in our promise to make life affordable again. What we witnessed in Sokoto is only the beginning. The people of Kebbi will have their say, and so will Nigerians across the country as our campaign moves forward,” he said, The ADC presidential hopeful also rejected suggestions that his political support was limited to Northern Nigeria, insisting that his campaign had a national outlook.

“My roots are in Northern Nigeria, but my candidacy belongs to all Nigerians. There is a difference between being from the North and being a candidate only for the North. Hunger and hardship do not respect regional boundaries. Nigerians across the country are suffering under this government, and they deserve a leader with a credible plan to make life affordable again,” he stated.

Atiku further alleged that the timing of the judgment was part of a strategy to weaken his support in the North and disrupt a campaign he said was gaining national attention, He maintained that the political movement behind his candidacy extended beyond the region, pointing to the reception in Sokoto and planned campaign activities in Kebbi and other parts of the country.

THE ISSUES

Court Judgment and ADC Leadership

The controversy centres on a court judgment ordering the removal of Senator David Mark from the leadership of the ADC. Atiku described the decision as an attempt to destabilise the party and affect its preparations for the 2027 elections.

Atiku Questions Earlier Judgment

Atiku also raised concerns about the legal basis for the latest proceedings, referring to an earlier judgment delivered by Justice Musa Liman of the same Federal High Court in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1637/2025, According to him, the earlier court had dismissed a challenge to the David Mark-led leadership after upholding objections relating to jurisdiction, standing and the failure to exhaust internal party remedies, He questioned why another case was instituted to reopen the dispute after the earlier decision.

Planned Appeal

The former vice president described the latest ruling as an attempt to circumvent an existing judgment and disclosed that his camp would challenge the decision at the Court of Appeal.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Atiku alleged that the ruling was politically motivated and intended to weaken his support ahead of the 2027 presidential election, He also insisted that his campaign was built around addressing the country’s economic challenges, particularly the rising cost of living, On the legal dispute, he said:

“Why, after that judgment, was another case filed to reopen the same dispute? This is a calculated attempt to circumvent a subsisting judgment. We will challenge this judicial manoeuvre at the Court of Appeal, He urged supporters not to allow the judgment to discourage them or disrupt the campaign.

WHAT’S NEXT

Atiku’s camp says it will challenge the judgment at the Court of Appeal, Meanwhile, the ADC campaign is expected to continue its activities across the country, with the campaign train already in Kebbi State, The former vice president also urged party supporters to remain peaceful, law-abiding and focused as the campaign progresses.

“Our journey to rescue Nigeria from the hardship imposed by the APC government is a long one. Our Affordable Life campaign will continue because Nigerians deserve relief from this crushing cost-of-living crisis,” he said, He added that supporters should continue taking the campaign message from house to house and door to door, declaring: “There is no shaking.”

BOTTOM LINE

Atiku Abubakar has rejected the court judgment affecting the leadership of the ADC, alleging that it is intended to weaken the party and disrupt his 2027 presidential campaign. He says he will challenge the ruling at the Court of Appeal while continuing campaign activities across the country.