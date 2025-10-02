Arsenal vs Olympiacos: Bukayo Saka Seals 2-0 Champions League Win At The Emirates

Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the Champions League campaign with a 2-0 win against Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium, marking their sixth consecutive group-stage victory under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners made six changes from their Premier League win at Newcastle, yet the squad rotation did little to disrupt their momentum. Early on, Myles Lewis-Skelly whipped in a superb cross for Gabriel Martinelli, who misjudged his attempt. Minutes later, however, the Brazilian redeemed himself, finishing from close range after Viktor Gyökeres’ strike rebounded off the post.

Gyökeres continued to look lively but failed to convert another chance as he curled an effort over the bar. Olympiacos, who had won their previous three visits to north London, created opportunities of their own, with Daniel Podence forcing a brilliant save from goalkeeper David Raya just before halftime.

Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard orchestrated play with trademark precision, dictating tempo and splitting open the visitors’ defence. His influence nearly resulted in a second goal when he teed up Leandro Trossard, but Konstantinos Tzolakis stood firm in goal.

Olympiacos briefly thought they had equalised when Chiquinho tapped home a rebound, but the goal was ruled out as Ayoub El Kaabi had been offside in the build-up.

In the closing stages, Arsenal pressed for a decisive second. Raya again denied Olympiacos, while Ødegaard came close with a surging run. Eventually, substitute Bukayo Saka sealed the result in stoppage time, slipping the ball through Tzolakis’ legs to confirm victory.

The result extended Olympiacos’ unwanted record of 11 straight Champions League away defeats in the group stage, while Arsenal continued their momentum toward the knockout rounds.